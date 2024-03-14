Attempted carjacking in Kitchener driveway

Two days after a gunpoint carjacking in Kitchener’s Laurentian neighbourhood, two people tried to make off with another vehicle near Forest Hill on Wednesday.

Waterloo regional police said the victim was parked in his driveway near Overlea Drice and Ralgreen Crescent when two people he didn’t know approached from behind.

The suspects pulled out a firearm and forced the man out of his vehicle.

Police said the pair tried to steal it, then ran away.

Why the suspects weren’t able to take the vehicle will be part of the ongoing investigation, Const. Brad Hickey said in an email.

Hickey said police have no evidence this attempted carjacking is related to another one on Monday.

In that case, multiple suspects with a gun forced a driver out of their vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Elsdale Drive and Huntsworth Avenue. It was the sixth carjacking in Waterloo Region in three months.