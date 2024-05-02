Charges expected to be laid after three-vehicle crash in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are expecting to lay charges following a crash involving a transport truck and two other vehicles.

Emergency crews were called to the collision on Trussler Road between Huron and Bleams Roads just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured, while the drivers of the two other vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trussler was closed between Bleams and Huron for several hours, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

The crash comes a day before construction is set to close down part of Bleams and Trussler for most of the summer.