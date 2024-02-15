Man steals vehicle at gunpoint before getting into four separate crashes

A man who stole a car in Cambridge at gunpoint, with the owner’s dog still in it, has been arrested.

The carjacking was reported to Waterloo regional police Thursday at around 1:45 p.m.

A male and female were in their vehicle when a stranger approached with a gun and threatened them. He then stole the vehicle with their dog inside.

Police said the man was then involved in four separate hit and run collisions in Cambridge and Woolwich Township.

Around 3:05 p.m., a witness reported a pickup truck that was being driven through a field near Sawmill Road in Woolwich.

Officers located the vehicle 10 minutes later in a ditch at the side of Ebycrest Road and Victoria Street North.

Police said the suspect tried to flee on foot but was arrested after a short pursuit.

The 29-year-old man from St. Thomas, who has not been identified, is charged with robbery with a firearm, dangerous operation and failing to remain at the scene of a crash.

Police said the dog was found near Dickson Street and returned to its owner.

Officers are still investigating and say they anticipate additional charges.