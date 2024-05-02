'Oh man, here it is': Cambridge football player recounts getting drafted to NFL

Theo Johnson is heading to the National Football League.

The tight end from Penn State University was selected Saturday by the New York Giants in the fourth round — making him the 107th overall pick in the draft.

"I was checking my phone and then I see a New Jersey area code and I'm like, 'oh man, here it is,'" said Johnson. "They told me they were going to pick me. Then I was on the phone with the coach right after that.

"I'm super excited with the system they run and my skillset that I bring to the table. I think it's going to be a great match."

The 23-year-old was surrounded by family and friends in Windsor when he got the news.

However, his football journey started less than three hours up Hwy. 401 many years ago.

"I wanted to play, I was itching to play, and finally my mom let me start playing when I was seven," said Johnson. "Ever since I took my first snap I knew it was something I wanted to do."

It was in Cambridge where he played football for the first time.

"It's a huge inspiration to kids," said Steve Amis, a past president of Cambridge Minor Football Association. "Not just to Cambridge minor football players, but in the region, province, and in the country."

Johnson has been touted for his size and athleticism and is one of four Canadians who was taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"It's pretty special because it's a very small group of people that are able to do that," said Johnson. "It's not something that's easy, no matter where you're from in Canada, so I take a lot of pride."

Johnson heads to New York next week for the start of Giants' rookie mini camp.

"My goal is to earn the trust and respect of my team and my teammates and my coaches, excel in whatever role that is," said Johnson.

He expects to be in New York through the end of June before training camp opens in July.