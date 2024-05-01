KITCHENER
    • Bullet fired into Waterloo business

    Kumpf Drive and Randall Drive in Waterloo, Ont. on May 1, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Kumpf Drive and Randall Drive in Waterloo, Ont. on May 1, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo regional police are looking for the person who shot into the window of a Waterloo business.

    They say the gun was fired from outside the building, at Kumpf Drive and Randall Drive, around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday.

    The bullet went into the lunchroom of the business.

    Police said a 59-year-old employee had just exited to the room before the shooting.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6370. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

