Alleged drunk driver clocked at 50 km/h over the limit in Brant County

A driver is facing a long list of charges after police said they were caught speeding Wednesday night.

Officers were in the area of Brant-Oxford Road around 9:35 p.m. when they said they clocked a driver travelling at 134 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

When the officer pulled the driver over, they suspected the driver had been drinking alcohol. The driver failed a roadside test and was taken back to the detachment for further testing.

The 26-year-old driver was charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired by alcohol, operation while impaired by alcohol concentration 80 plus, adult novice driver – BAC above zero, stunt driving, speeding 50+ km/h, drive motor vehicle no licence, and fail to surrender licence.