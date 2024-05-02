KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Alleged drunk driver clocked at 50 km/h over the limit in Brant County

    A OPP cruiser in an undated photo. (CTV) A OPP cruiser in an undated photo. (CTV)
    A driver is facing a long list of charges after police said they were caught speeding Wednesday night.

    Officers were in the area of Brant-Oxford Road around 9:35 p.m. when they said they clocked a driver travelling at 134 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

    When the officer pulled the driver over, they suspected the driver had been drinking alcohol. The driver failed a roadside test and was taken back to the detachment for further testing.

    The 26-year-old driver was charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired by alcohol, operation while impaired by alcohol concentration 80 plus, adult novice driver – BAC above zero, stunt driving, speeding 50+ km/h, drive motor vehicle no licence, and fail to surrender licence.

