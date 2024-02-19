Carjacking in downtown Kitchener under investigation

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a driver at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near King Street East and Cedar Street North.

The driver was sitting in the vehicle, which was running in a lot, when they were approached by someone brandishing a knife and demanding they get out.

Police say the suspect was last seen driving south on Cedar Street South.

Police did not release a description of the suspect or the vehicle.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255.