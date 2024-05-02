Guelph man charged after accepting almost $10,000 in social service benefits

A Guelph man is facing a fraud charge after police say he accepted almost $10,000 in social service payments he was not entitled to.

Police said the man began receiving payments in early 2000 after he said he had no income. However, investigators said he began working later that year but did not report the change in his circumstances. They said he accepted $9,981 dollars he should not have received.

Police said the man was notified of the overpayment in June 2021, but he did nothing to address the issue.

On Wednesday, he turned himself in to police.

A 40-year-old Guelph man has been charged with fraud over $5,000.