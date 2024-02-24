KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating carjacking after damaged Mercedes found in Kitchener

    wrps
    Share

    One person was taken to hospital after a carjacking in Kitchener.

    Waterloo regional police say they were called to the Montcalm Drive and Lorraine Avenue area Friday night at approximately 10 p.m.

    When they arrived, they found a damaged Mercedes parked on the road.

    Investigators said a 21-year-old Toronto man was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown males who assaulted him and stole his vehicle.

    The suspects drove off and crashed the Mercedes.

    Police say the pair took off on foot, leaving behind the extensively damaged vehicle.

    The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump says his criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump claimed Friday that his four criminal indictments have boosted his support among Black Americans because they see him as a victim of discrimination, comparing his legal jeopardy to the historic legacy of anti-Black prejudice in the U.S. legal system.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News