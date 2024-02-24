Police investigating carjacking after damaged Mercedes found in Kitchener

One person was taken to hospital after a carjacking in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police say they were called to the Montcalm Drive and Lorraine Avenue area Friday night at approximately 10 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a damaged Mercedes parked on the road.

Investigators said a 21-year-old Toronto man was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown males who assaulted him and stole his vehicle.

The suspects drove off and crashed the Mercedes.

Police say the pair took off on foot, leaving behind the extensively damaged vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.