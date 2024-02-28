Police seek suspect in attempted carjacking

Waterloo regional police say a driver was able to fend off an attempted carjacker in Kitchener.

The alleged incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Heritage Drive and Lorraine Avenue.

Police said the driver was sitting in their vehicle, warming it up, when a stranger wearing a balaclava approached.

The suspect opened the door and began pulling the driver’s arm “in an attempt to remove them and take the vehicle,” police said.

The driver was able to defend themselves and drove away.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a male, 5-foot-9, and 25 to 35 years old. He was wearing a dark grey jacket with a hood and a black balaclava.

Any witnesses, or people who were in the area and may have dash cam or surveillance video, are asked to call Waterloo regional police or Crime Stoppers.

Another carjacking in Kitchener

This is the second carjacking incident reported in Kitchener this week.

On Friday, a 21-year-old Toronto man was sitting in his Mercedes at Montcalm Drive and Lorraine Avenue when two males assaulted him and stole his vehicle.

Police said the pair then crashed the Mercedes and fled on foot.