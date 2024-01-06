KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigate alleged Waterloo armed car-jacking

    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)

    Police are investigating an armed car-jacking in Waterloo after they say a woman had her vehicle stolen Saturday morning.

    Waterloo regional police responded to a report of a residential car-jacking around 6:50 a.m., in the Harvard Place and Bluevale Street North area of Waterloo.

    According to police a 52-year-old woman was approached by an unknown male while at her vehicle. Police say the male then waved what looked to be a gun at the woman and stole her car.

    There were no physical injuries reported.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6369 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

    Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News