Police investigate alleged Waterloo armed car-jacking

Police are investigating an armed car-jacking in Waterloo after they say a woman had her vehicle stolen Saturday morning.

Waterloo regional police responded to a report of a residential car-jacking around 6:50 a.m., in the Harvard Place and Bluevale Street North area of Waterloo.

According to police a 52-year-old woman was approached by an unknown male while at her vehicle. Police say the male then waved what looked to be a gun at the woman and stole her car.

There were no physical injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6369 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.