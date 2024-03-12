Another carjacking at gunpoint in Kitchener
Police are investigating another armed carjacking in Waterloo Region.
There have been at least six other incidents reported in just the last three months.
The latest carjacking happened around 10 p.m. on Monday.
Police said the victim was sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot of their residence, in the area of Elmsdale Drive and Huntsworth Avenue, when they were approached by multiple suspects.
A gun was pointed in the direction of the driver and they were forced out of the vehicle.
The suspects then stole the vehicle, which police said was later found at Marina Avenue and Belmont Avenue.
No one was hurt.
Six other carjackings
On Dec. 16, an armed carjacking was reported at Chandler Avenue and Mowat Boulevard in Kitchener. The two suspects had a gun and stole the victim’s vehicle.
Another armed carjacking happened on Jan. 6, this time in Waterloo. Police said a 52-year-old woman was in her vehicle at Harvard Place and Bluevale Street North when a stranger approached. He stole the vehicle while waving what looked like a gun.
A 29-year-old man from St. Thomas was charged after a Cambridge carjacking on Feb. 15. Police said a male and female were in their vehicle when a man came up and threatened them with a gun. The suspect then stole the vehicle – with their dog still inside. The vehicle was later found in a ditch at the side of Ebycrest Road and Victoria Street North. Police said the vehicle had also been involved in four separate hit and run collision in Cambridge and Woolwich Township before it was located.
On Feb. 18, an unknown person stole a vehicle at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.
Less than a week later, on Feb. 23, a damaged Mercedes was found abandoned on Montcalm Drive and Lorraine Avenue in Kitchener. Police said a 21-year-old Toronto man had been sitting in the vehicle when he was approached by two males who assaulted him. They then drove off in his vehicle and crashed the Mercedes before leaving it parked on the street.
A few days later there was an attempted carjacking in Kitchener. Police said it happened early on the morning Feb. 27 while the driver was warming up their vehicle in the area of Heritage Drive and Lorraine Avenue. A person, wearing a balaclava, opened the vehicle door and tried to pull the driver out. The driver was able to defend themselves and drove away.
