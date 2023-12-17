Armed carjacking in Kitchener launches police investigation

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after an armed carjacking in Kitchener on Saturday night.

Police say around 10 p.m., they got word of a robbery in the area of Chandler Avenue and Mowat Boulevard.

They say two suspects approached the victim’s vehicle, with one of them pointing a gun toward the victim.

According the police, the suspects then got inside the vehicle and drove off toward Strasburg Road.

The suspects are described as Black males, last seen wearing black jackets and black balaclavas.

No injuries were reported.