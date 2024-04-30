Fans flock to Elora, Ont. to see Arnold Schwarzenegger in action
Hollywood heavyweight Arnold Schwarzenegger has caused quite a stir in a small Ontario town this week.
Schwarzenegger was spotted filming in Elora, a community of around 8,000 people about 20 minutes outside of Guelph.
The township confirmed the actor was in town filming for the Netflix series FUBAR, an action-comedy starring Schwarzenegger.
“It's funny to see someone so amazing – so iconic – standing in your own town. It was just like, you can’t believe it really,” said Becky Lalui, who owns the nearby Lobby Bar.
Arnold Schwarzenegger seen shooting scenes for the Netflix TV series FUBAR in Elora, Ont. on April 30, 2024. (Submitted/Jon Ralston)
Lalui and her husband Ardin Lalui had paperwork to file, so they ventured over to check out the production.
“We just happened to be there when he was filming one of the scenes where he’s coming toward a bench and then he sits down and speaks to a woman,” Lalui said Tuesday.
Her husband said Schwarzenegger looked pretty much how he expected, although at the age of 76 the star appears “older than [he is in] all your beloved movies from your childhood.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen filming in Elora, Ont on April 30, 2024. (Submitted/Becky Lalui)
Filming continues
Filming took place outside the municipal office at 1 MacDonald Square on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Beforehand, the township warned residents it would impact parking and access to their administrative office.
On Wednesday, big crowds lined the streets – many hoping to spot Schwarzenegger.
Fans waiting to catch glimpse of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Elora, Ont. on May 1, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)
Fake gunshots could be heard echoing through the downtown as part of the production.
“You're going to see some gunshots. You’re going to see some car chasing. You’re going to see some people flying,” said Joao Carrolo, the development coordinator for Elora & Fergus Tourism and Destination.
Boost for business
Carrolo said about a dozen productions film in the historic-looking town every year.
“It's also good for the local economy because of course they're helping businesses thrive as well,” he added. “There's a sense of pride in residents to see that big productions from Hollywood are choosing our town to film.”
Local business owner Jon Ralston said he was excited to spot Schwarzenegger on Tuesday morning.
“I saw Arnold shooting a scene where he's talking on a bench before he gets attacked,” he told CTV News.
Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen filming in Elora, Ont. (Submitted/Becky Lalui)
Ralston went on to say he’s always been impressed by Schwarzenegger’s career.
“It's pretty incredible that he's able to go from a bodybuilder, to a celebrity, to a governor and be able to do all that.”
The township said production crews will be packing up by Thursday morning.
The Terminator star isn’t the first major celebrity to be spotted in town. In July 2022, fans camped out near the Elora Quarry to catch a glimpse of Adam Sandler who was shooting You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.
