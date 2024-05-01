KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • More than eight million contraband cigarettes seized by OPP

    Cigarettes are seen in this Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011 file photo. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Cigarettes are seen in this Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011 file photo. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police say two traffic stops in Brant and Haldimand counties resulted in the seizure of 8,422,800 unstamped contraband cigarettes.

    That’s the equivalent of 842.3 cases.

    In a media release, OPP calculated the estimated tax loss at $2,952,275.63.

    The traffic stops were part of a two-day initiative between provincial police and the Ministry of Finance.

    OPP say the first, in Haldimand on April 22, resulted in the seizure on two cases and 14 cartons of cigarettes. A 62-year-old man from St. Catharines was charged in that incident.

    On April 25, a 40-year-old Brantford man charged in Brant after officers pulled over his trailer. OPP say they confiscated 42,000 cartons (or 840 cases) and impounded the vehicle.

    Both men are charged with offences under the Tobacco Tax Act.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News