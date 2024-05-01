More than eight million contraband cigarettes seized by OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say two traffic stops in Brant and Haldimand counties resulted in the seizure of 8,422,800 unstamped contraband cigarettes.

That’s the equivalent of 842.3 cases.

In a media release, OPP calculated the estimated tax loss at $2,952,275.63.

The traffic stops were part of a two-day initiative between provincial police and the Ministry of Finance.

OPP say the first, in Haldimand on April 22, resulted in the seizure on two cases and 14 cartons of cigarettes. A 62-year-old man from St. Catharines was charged in that incident.

On April 25, a 40-year-old Brantford man charged in Brant after officers pulled over his trailer. OPP say they confiscated 42,000 cartons (or 840 cases) and impounded the vehicle.

Both men are charged with offences under the Tobacco Tax Act.