More than eight million contraband cigarettes seized by OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say two traffic stops in Brant and Haldimand counties resulted in the seizure of 8,422,800 unstamped contraband cigarettes.
That’s the equivalent of 842.3 cases.
In a media release, OPP calculated the estimated tax loss at $2,952,275.63.
The traffic stops were part of a two-day initiative between provincial police and the Ministry of Finance.
OPP say the first, in Haldimand on April 22, resulted in the seizure on two cases and 14 cartons of cigarettes. A 62-year-old man from St. Catharines was charged in that incident.
On April 25, a 40-year-old Brantford man charged in Brant after officers pulled over his trailer. OPP say they confiscated 42,000 cartons (or 840 cases) and impounded the vehicle.
Both men are charged with offences under the Tobacco Tax Act.
BREAKING Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
Canada's most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. in connection with Toronto homicide
A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
Poilievre returns to House unrepentant for calling Trudeau 'wacko,' Speaker not resigning
An unrepentant Pierre Poilievre returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday to pepper the prime minister about his drug decriminalization policies after being booted the day prior for refusing to take back calling Justin Trudeau 'wacko' over his approach to the issue.
Five human skeletons, missing hands and feet, found outside house of Nazi leader Hermann Göring
Archeologists have unearthed the skeletons of five people, missing their hands and feet, at a former Nazi military base in Poland.
Toddler of Phoenix first responder dies after bounce house goes airborne
A two-year-old child died after a strong gust of wind sent the bounce house he was in airborne and into a neighbouring lot in central Arizona, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
Plane overshoots runway at airport in St. John's, N.L., no injuries reported
Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are headed to St. John's, N.L., after a plane overshot a runway at the city's airport this afternoon.
A teen was found buried in a basement in New York. An engraved ring helped police learn her identity two decades later
For more than two decades, the unknown victim was nicknamed "Midtown Jane Doe" because she was found in the Hell's Kitchen neighbourhood of New York City. But this week, investigators finally revealed her identity.
-
Protestors set up tent encampment on campus, Western University says
As protestors set up tent encampments at universities across Canada and the U.S., London, Ont.’s Western University finds itself no exception on Wednesday.
-
'Breaks my heart': Residents react to removal of Canada goose nest, destruction of eggs
Residents who live in the Hyde Park Place apartments in north London, Ont. said they are heartbroken after Old Oak Properties removed two geese nests, containing more than half a dozen eggs.
-
Ornge 'Blood on Board' program expands to London, Ont.
Ornge, Ontario’s provider of air ambulance and critical care transport services, and London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced Wednesday the expansion of the Blood on Board program to the Forest City.
-
'Shocking breach of trust': Former Windsor denturist sent to jail for sexual assault
A former Windsor denturist is being sent to jail for sexual assault.
-
Gunshots investigated in east Windsor
Windsor police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in east Windsor.
-
Oldest athlete at WESPY Awards honoured
Jeff Danby was the recipient of the Windsor Wildcats women's hockey team award for courage and determination Tuesday night at the 17th annual WESPY Awards.
-
Trial set for suspect in 1994 Barrie murder case
The man who police say killed Katherine Janeiro and left her body for friends to find, Robert MacQueen aka Bruce Ellis will stand trial for her murder.
-
The Barrie Airshow set to take flight over Kempenfelt Bay
The Barrie Airshow is set to take flight above Kempenfelt Bay this summer.
-
New school to be built in Penetanguishene
Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce was in Simcoe County on Wednesday to announce $17.1 million in funding for a new school in Penetanguishene.
-
Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
-
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
-
Police investigate death in northern Ontario community
The remains of a 44-year-old person were found Tuesday morning on Delamere Road in French River, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
-
-
‘We weathered some rough storms over the years’: Ottawa airport shares 2023 accomplishments
The Ottawa International Airport Authority (YOW) says 2023 was a successful year, citing the contribution of multiple factors, including flight expansions, revenue and the number of passengers.
-
-
-
Ontario woman surprised after 20-year-old fines suddenly tank credit score
An Ontario woman says that she was shocked when fines from 20 years ago suddenly tanked her credit score last week, but the situation may not be as unusual as it seems, according to at least one debt expert.
-
McGill offers 'forum' with protesters after judge dismisses injunction request
A judge has rejected a request from two McGill University students for a court injunction to limit where protesters can go on campus.
-
Quebec schools must have designated boys and girls bathrooms: education minister
Even though the Quebec advisory committee on gender identity has yet to make its recommendations, Education Minister Bernard Drainville has decided to ban gender-neutral toilets and changing rooms in public schools.
-
Woman killed before Montreal fire, police arrest suspect
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of a 42-year-old woman in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles district.
-
Most wanted fugitive in Canada arrested in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Local police say officers arrested Michael Bebee, the most wanted fugitive in Canada, in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Tuesday night.
-
Officials euthanize moose seen strolling through Fredericton over concerns of possible collision
A young moose that made its way through the Fredericton Tuesday had to be euthanized, according to the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development.
-
-
Lawyers for alleged serial killer to argue he is not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers told court they will argue alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is not criminally responsible for the deaths of four Indigenous women by way of a mental disorder.
-
High traffic at bustling Winnipeg Costco prompts calls for traffic light
A motion before Winnipeg’s public works committee could make it easier for shoppers who stocked up on bulk packs of toilet paper and chicken breast to exit one of the city’s bustling Costco locations.
-
NEW Interprovincial drug bust led by Winnipeg police turns up millions in drugs, cash, luxury goods
More than a dozen people are facing charges, the majority Winnipeggers, after an interprovincial drug bust that turned up millions of dollars in cash, drugs, guns, jewelry and luxury vehicles.
-
Appeal denied for man convicted in 2019 murder in Airdrie, Alta.
The Alberta Court of Appeal has denied the request of an Airdrie man to set aside his murder conviction in the fatal shooting of his neighbour in 2019.
-
West Bragg logging plan damaging to kilometres of trail, recreation groups say
A plan to log 450 hectares of old-growth forest near Bragg Creek, Alta., would significantly damage kilometres of popular trails, say groups representing recreational users.
-
Free block party permits offered for Calgary's 2024 Neighbour Day
The City of Calgary is once again offering free block party, street play and greenspace permits for Neighbour Day 2024.
-
Day parole granted for man convicted of manslaughter in deaths of Métis hunters
A man convicted of manslaughter in the 2020 deaths of two Métis hunters has been granted day parole.
-
'It's very special to me': Oilers superfan shows off collection of a lifetime
Edmonton Oilers superfan Tina Duncan is an avid collector of the team's memorabilia who has transformed her basement into a fan's paradise.
-
Oilers forward Zach Hyman hoping to teach 'Shaq Hyman' how to skate: 'For free'
Oilers forward Zach Hyman hoping to teach 'Shaq Hyman' how to skate: 'For free'
-
Police arrest woman who praised Hamas attack at Vancouver protest
Authorities have arrested a 44-year-old woman who praised last October's attack on Israel during a rally in downtown Vancouver.
-
Person seriously injured while in Vancouver police custody, IIO notified more than 2 months later
B.C.'s police watchdog is looking into an incident that led to one person being seriously injured while in Vancouver police custody, but says it was weeks before it was notified.
-
B.C. tribunal decides first case involving non-consensual sharing of intimate images
In a first-of-its-kind case, a B.C. tribunal has ruled on a dispute involving the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, awarding damages and issuing orders that the photos be destroyed and taken offline.