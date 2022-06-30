A brief timeline of the encampment at Weber and Victoria Streets in Kitchener

Over the last several months, the encampment at the corner of Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener has undergone several changes, including an eviction day that came and went.

Since the makeshift encampment foremd, it quickly grew to more than 60 tents.

Residents of the encampment, who successfully advocated to council for washroom access earlier this year, were handed down an eviction notice in early June with an end of the month deadline.

According to regional councillor Elizabeth Clarke, the plan has always been to vacate the encampment before the fall in order to make way for a transit project.

MARCH

At the corner of Weber and Victoria Streets, the makeshift community started to slowly grow. On March 24, there were 14 tents housing nearly 20 people.

APRIL

As the encampment grew, so did the call for access to basic human necessities, including washroom facilities.

In mid-April, it was estimated the encampment consisted of more than 30 tents.

Near the end of April, councillors approved a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 access to washrooms for those living in the encampment.

The call for access to washroom facilities was a continuous request from those living in the encampment who said it was a basic necessity.

MAY

The Region of Waterloo noted the encampment could pose a high saftey risk and hinted the encampment residents should be prepared to move away from the area

JUNE

An eviction date of June 30 was set for residents of the homeless encampment.

The region posted a notice at the camp after saying the encampment has grown rapidly in the last few weeks and now had more than 50 tents.

Kitchener’s mayor, Berry Vrbanovic, said he was open to considering interim solutions while the Region of Waterloo worked to find permanent housing for those living at the encampment.

The region said no one would be forcibly removed from the site on the eviction day.

Instead, the region said it would ask the courts to decide what should happen next.

On eviction day, the encampment remained unmoved as those living there were joined by demonstrators who lined Victoria Street in front of the encampment.