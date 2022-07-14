Legal aid organizes clinic for Kitchener encampment residents facing eviction

Legal representation is being offered for encampment residents as the Region of Waterloo turns to the courts as it seeks to evict people living at the Victoria and Weber Streets property.

The first court date is set for July 20.

The Waterloo Region Community Legal is offering its services pro bono.

The team visited the encampment on Thursday to meet and greet with encampment residents and begin the legal clinic process.

The Region of Waterloo is relying on the courts to determine for the next steps in the eviction process after the eviction deadline set for June 30 passed without action.

"There are people here who don’t trust people in positions of authority, so one of the jobs we have to do is to talk to people and to build some trust with them to make them understand that we are here to make their voices heard,” said Shannon Down, a lawyer with Waterloo Region Community Legal Services.

Residents at the camp say the legal aid clinic is a relief for those pondering what their next steps will be.

"The efforts of the legal aid crew is appreciated, and I don't think any of us would know where to start an injunction or a hearing or get before a judge," said Michael Wosik, who lives at the site.

“The region filed an application with the courts Tuesday, seeking a judge's approval to remove residents and their belongings from the site.

As part of the judge's orders, legal aid was notified and has taken up the task to offer representation to the people who live there.