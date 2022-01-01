CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer

Daniel Caudle joined CTV News Kitchener in June 2022 as a Digital Content Producer.

Prior to joining CTV, Dan worked as a daily online journalist in Guelph for Village Media Inc., a multimedia journalist for Post Media in Huron County and as an intern on the social media desk at Global News Toronto.

He has been a part of coverage for major newsworthy events, such as the 2018 Toronto van attack, the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dan is a graduate of the Humber College journalism program where he was the editor-in-chief of the school’s newspaper and news website and was nominated for an Emerge Media Award.

Outside of work, he enjoys scuba diving, snowboarding, camping and trying to find the best local restaurants.

He speaks English.