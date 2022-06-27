Courts will decide future of Kitchener encampment
Courts will decide future of Kitchener encampment
As eviction day at a downtown Kitchener encampment looms, the region is doubling down that no one will be forcibly removed from the site on June 30 – the date it has said everyone living there must leave by.
Instead, it’s asking the courts to decide what should happen next at 100 Victoria Street.
On Friday, the region told CTV News no police or bylaw officers would be on-site to remove people on eviction day. The region has said there are more than 60 tents on the property.
On Monday, it issued a media release reiterating its position.
“The region will seek direction from the court on next steps if there is no voluntary compliance to vacate the encampment at 100 Victoria Street on or before June 30,” the release said in part.
Solicitor for the Region of Waterloo, Jeff Schelling confirmed to CTV News the region has the authority to evict people from the site without going before a judge.
But, Schelling said, the courts will provide a fair and transparent process where everyone can be heard.
“[It’s] an opportunity for individuals living on the site to have their case put forward and the court to weigh all aspects of this and to include all other interested parties should they wish to have a voice,” said Schelling. “At the end of the day, the court will issue directions.”
As for how long it could take before those directions are issued, Schelling said it will be “certainly not less than weeks.”
“It could be longer, depending on the time the court wishes to permit for representation,” he continued.
Last week, a large rally marched past the camp in support of people living at the site. Organizers are asking the region to throw out the eviction notice, or provide space for a sanctioned camp.
As of Monday, the eviction order is still in place, even if the willingness to enforce it is now on hold.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
G7 leaders discuss cap on price of Russian gas to squeeze war funds
Group of Seven leaders considered a possible cap on the price of Russian gas exports on Monday as a way to put the squeeze on the funding for Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine.
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an 'unimaginable' number of victims in 'one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.'
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
A passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed Monday in a remote, rural area of Missouri, killing three people and injuring dozens more, officials said.
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
Deadly and contagious rabbit virus detected in Ontario for first time
A highly contagious and deadly virus that affects rabbits and hares has been detected in Ontario for the first time.
New double crater seen on the moon after mystery rocket impact
The moon has a new double crater after a rocket body collided with its surface on March 4.
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant COVID-19 strain in Ontario
A new subvariant of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, health officials say.
London
-
SIU clears LPS officer in shooting death of London man last October
The Special Investigations Unit has found that a London police officer did not commit a criminal offence in the shooting death of tennis coach Justin Bourassa last October.
-
Four teens facing charges after London police officer assaulted
Four London teenagers are facing charges Monday for their alleged involvement after a police officer was assaulted and knives and drugs were seized over the weekend, according to police.
-
Jaxx is back: Owner recovers dog stolen during vehicle theft
A dog at the center of a search after the vehicle he was in was stolen, has finally been found and reunited with his owners.
Windsor
-
'We need a miracle!' Windsor food bank broken into night before Miracle Food Drive
Staff and volunteers at Divine Mercy Food Bank on Wyandotte Street East are hoping for a miracle after they say they were broken into early Monday morning.
-
Ford Fireworks excitement: Local residents and businesses anticipate biggest show yet
Businesses in the downtown area are excited for their sales to shoot up as the Ford Fireworks return to the Detroit River for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Running vehicle stolen from South Windsor parking lot prompts reminder from police
Police were able to quickly recover a vehicle that was stolen Saturday after it had been left running in a South Windsor parking lot.
Barrie
-
Barrie police investigating after man poses as OPP officer at traffic stop
Barrie police are warning the public to be cautious when getting pulled over after two suspicious traffic incidents in recent weeks.
-
Young person suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near MacTier
Paramedics rushed a young person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Georgian Bay Township near MacTier.
-
Speed cushions aim to accelerate safety on Barrie streets
Barrie officials are hoping the new pair of speed cushions on Montserrand Street will provide a big safety boost in the neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern agencies highlight national HIV testing day
Monday was national HIV testing day. Officials say this year's theme surrounds how getting tested is an act of self-care.
-
Sudbury welcomes accessible community garden
Sudbury Shared Harvest helped open a new accessible community garden at Ryan Heights Playground in the city.
-
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Ottawa
-
'There won't be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
-
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
-
Ottawa Senators great Daniel Alfredsson named to Hockey Hall of Fame
Former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson has been named to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Toronto
-
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
-
Ontario family travelling to Italy has Airbnb account frozen a week before trip
An Ontario family's trip to Italy almost didn't happen due to an Airbnb glitch.
-
Ontario man uses Apple Airtags to track down stolen Range Rover
An Ontario man whose car was stolen from his driveway in midtown Toronto twice in three months is revealing how he tracked and located his second vehicle.
Montreal
-
Montreal police make arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police have arrested their first suspect in the homicide of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.
-
Montrealer Nick Nemeroff has died, a 'devastating loss' for comedy community
Nemeroff was in his early 30s and had gathered a list of accolades, including appearing on Conan and at Just For Laughs and being nominated for a Juno. Raised in Montreal West, he also leaves behind a grieving family.
-
Black blood donors needed: Hema-Quebec lacking matches for seriously ill Black patients
Black Quebecers suffering from serious disease like sickle cell anemia need more Black blood donors, whose blood is most likely to match their own. Hema-Quebec is trying to reach these 'under-represented' potential donors.
Atlantic
-
N.S. expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster doses, suggests waiting until fall to book appointments
Nova Scotia is expanding eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses to include anyone aged 50 and over, however health officials are suggesting people wait to book appointments until the fall.
-
N.B. advocates plan rallies, fundraisers to support U.S. and Canadian abortion access organizations
After a weekend full of rallies and protests across North America, the outrage after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade hasn’t died down.
-
N.B. RCMP search for missing 82-year-old woman, vehicle located near bridge in Bouctouche
Richibucto RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 82-year-old woman from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Health Sciences Centre ER desperate for staff, paramedics to fill gaps
Paramedics will be supplementing emergency department staffing at Manitoba’s largest hospital, a direct result of an ongoing nursing shortage.
-
City planning 200 projects this year, leading to longer-lasting roads
You don't have to tell Jubilee Avenue homeowner John Haynes road construction season is in full swing.
-
Strong winds, high water levels lead to flooding along western shores of Lake Winnipeg
People living in and around Gimli, Man. are cleaning up after high lake levels and heavy winds caused flooding along the western shores of Lake Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
'It was political satire': Lynne Hoff discusses her controversial parade float
The owner of a contentious Alberta parade float that sparked controversy after photos of it began circulating online this weekend is speaking out.
-
Calgary’s ambulance wait times under fire after 3-year-old taken to hospital in fire truck
Ambulance wait times are coming under fire again after a three-year-old Calgary girl was rushed to hospital over the weekend by the fire department.
-
Colorado Avalanche players with ties to southern Alberta on top of the world as Stanley Cup Champions
It was a historic win for the Colorado Avalanche last night as they dethroned the reigning champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning, to claim their third Stanley Cup.
Edmonton
-
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
-
Former PC, Liberal MLA Raj Sherman registers to run for UCP leader
Former Alberta Liberal leader Dr. Raj Sherman has submitted papers to run for leader of the United Conservative Party, but there are questions about whether or not his name will be on the ballot.
-
Coun. Janz facing complaint over retweet calling police officer a 'pig'
An Edmonton city councillor on Monday both apologized for a social media post he shared and called an attempt to have him sanctioned for it a "smear job."
Vancouver
-
'You think I could do that to a bear?' B.C. brothers awed by pet cat after caught-on-camera face-off
The Sturrock brothers describe their cat Tigger – a two-year-old Bengal – as a "ferocious beast" who stares down and scares off even the largest neighbourhood dogs. But last week, the fearless feline took things to a whole new level.
-
Ready to retire? B.C. Premier John Horgan's comments spark speculation
There is speculation John Horgan could be preparing to announce his retirement, following comments the B.C. premier made in a recent radio interview.
-
Animal activists plead not guilty as jury trial begins on mischief, break-and-enter charges
Three people accused of mischief and break-and-enter in relation to an Abbotsford hog farm pleaded not guilty to all charges at the start of their jury trial on Monday.