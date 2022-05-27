Region says high safety risk at Kitchener encampment, residents will have to move

The Region of Waterloo says there's a high safety risk at a Kitchener encampment and they are working with residents to prepare for their eventual move out.

The encampment is located at the corner of Victoria and Weber Street in downtown Kitchener.

Regional councillor Elizabeth Clarke told CTV News in an email that outreach teams have visited the site several times to evaluate the risk level and work with residents to find new housing.

Clarke said supports are being offered to help them move to a shelter or other alternatives.

She added that, as the size of the encampment continues to grow, so have the number of incidents that threaten the health and safety of the people living in and around it.

They have now determined that the risk level associated with the encampment is considered high.

CTV News spoke to several people who live at the encampment who acknowledged that there have been physical altercations but they say it's often petty issues on site and they don't want to cause problems for the surrounding community. They also feel like there's nowhere else for them to go.

"People look at it, like, 'Oh they're just on the system, they're using the system,'" said Ashley Harper. "No. Some of us deal with mental health. Yes, some of us deal with addiction, but we're not here by choice. Definitely not here by choice."

Clarks said there is no set time for when people will be asked to leave but the region is working with its partners daily to prepare for that eventuality.