No movement at Kitchener encampment on eviction day

The eviction deadline for people living at an encampment at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener has come and gone, but residents of the property say they’re not moving.

Earlier this month, the Region of Waterloo posted a notice at the site saying people living there needed to leave by 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. As the date neared, the region announced last week no police or bylaw would be at the encampment on eviction day. Instead, if residents didn’t leave voluntarily, the region said it would seek direction from the courts.

On Thursday, the number of people at the property actually appeared to grow as demonstrators joined to show support for encampment residents.

The region has estimated there are over 60 tents and as many people living at the encampment at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener. (CTV Kitchener)

“I think it will take a little more than just giving us a sign that says ‘get out by this date,’” said Jason Paul, who lives at the encampment. “They need a plan or some place for us to go. They can’t just literally throw us on the street.”

Demonstrators who lined Victoria Street in front of the encampment on Thursday said they don’t plan to stop protesting until each person in the encampment has a home.

“As community members, if there's not appropriate housing being offered to these residents then we think that the encampment should be allowed to stay," said Melissa Bowman, an organizer with Waterloo Region Yes in My Backyard.

Demonstrators hold signs in front of the encampment on Victoria and Weber Street in Kitchener on June 30, 2022. (CTV Kitchener)

Last week a large demonstration in downtown Kitchener asked the region to throw out the eviction order.

Another rally is being organized Friday in Victoria Park.