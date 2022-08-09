Region considering sanctioned encampment site in plan to end homelessness

An ambitious plan aimed at ending homelessness in Waterloo region went before regional council on Tuesday, giving members the chance to hear the latest plans for interim housing solutions.

The plan was introduced during the Tuesday morning Community Services Committee meeting.

The updated plan comes following approval in June for regional councillors to "develop a plan to establish interim housing solutions for Regional residents experiencing homelessness including those currently residing in encampments."

The plan has four major components.

First, to increase the traditional housing program with the inclusion of up to 125 new beds. This includes an indigenous-focused and led housing site.

Part two looks to expand home-based supports to help people. Thirdly, to find and keep affordable housing and access supports. They also want to add 50 emergency shelter beds.

The last part is to create a managed or sanctioned outdoor camp for up to 50 people.

The presentation outlined the recommendations for interim housing solutions for consideration following a community engagement process.

"You have probably realized we are really good talkers," said Geoff Lorentz, Waterloo regional councillor. "We talk about a lot of stuff, and we say this what we would like to do, this is what we should do, and I think this is an important issues that we can't just talk about it anymore. We have to move forward, and get some concrete ideas and start making a difference."

The camp at 100 Victoria has been front and centre in the conversation about homelessness in the region.

Many outreach workers and camp residents say it is better than the worst possible solution.

According to the presentation, from July 13 to 25 regional staff engaged in consultations with community organizations.

“Consultations were rich with perspective and wisdom, particularly given half of those engaged with brought a lived experience perspective,” the presentation reads in part. “Additionally, on July 27, 53 encampment residents completed a survey with staff to share their housing needs and preferences.”

The plan is for these options are not mutually exclusive, and councillors want to be able to use them all when needed.

They say a managed camp is the quickest solution but also has downfalls when it comes to safety and what people are looking for.

If approved, the plan will move forward to council for the Aug. 18 meeting.