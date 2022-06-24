Mayor addresses upcoming eviction at Kitchener encampment

Kitchener's mayor addressed the ongoing crisis at the city's biggest encampment on Thursday, including some of the suggestions on how to help residents as the June 30 eviction deadline nears.

That date remains unchanged, but Berry Vrbanovic said he's open to considering interim solutions while the Region of Waterloo works to find permanent housing for those living at the Victoria and Weber Street encampment.

"This is a complex issue," the mayor told CTV News."[It] needs to involve a comprehensive area of services to support the residents in question. That includes mental health supports, medical supports, addiction supports and other issues. Because that's part of what is necessary to make any kind of interim housing solution work."

The region said it is working to find shelter and wraparound services for everyone who will be displaced, and a new 60-bed overnight shelter opened Friday at the former Edith MacIntosh Child Care Centre on Stirling Avenue.

Another idea that has been put forward is a designated area for a sanctioned tent encampment.

"Could this be an option?" asked Vrbanovic. "Potentially, but I think we need to look at the full array of options, and that could include, as we did early in the pandemic, hotels. It could be another 'A Better Tent City' site."

At Wednesday night's meeting, council put forward three priorities.

"First of all, for the Region of Waterloo to investigate and join other municipalities in committing to a rights-based approach to housing," said Vrbanovic. "Secondly, to have staff immediately develop some interim housing solutions for regional residents experiencing homelessness, including those in encampments. And then a longer-term strategy with budget plans to meet the growing homeless issues in our community by the Spring which would include our 2023 budget."

The mayor warned that both the long-term and short-term goals will require funding beyond what the Region of Waterloo can provide.

"Funding will be an issue and making sure our community partners deliver those services, particularly the wraparound services, which are such an integral part of this," Vrbanovic said.

Property taxes that municipalities collect are not meant to fund issues like the one the region is facing, so solving it will require financial help from the provincial and federal governments.

On Wednesday, regional council passed a motion to make an urgent appeal to the upper levels of government.

"For me, this is about supporting some of individuals in our community who [have] had the most complex life experiences that many of us can only imagine," said Vrbanovic. "I think it's important that we take a caring, rights-based approach to this, and one that ensures the overall well-being and outcomes of the individuals in question, together with the broader community, as we identify a path forward."

Vrbanovic's comments come after a large rally and march was held in downtown Kitchener for those living at the encampment.