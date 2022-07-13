Region of Waterloo files court papers to evict Kitchener encampment

The Region of Waterloo has filed court papers to remove the encampment at 100 Victoria St. in Kitchener.

At the beginning of last month, the region set June 30 as eviction day for everyone living at the property.

When that date came and went and no one left, the region took the matter to court.

As part of the process, the court has ordered the region to take extra steps to make sure encampment residents are aware of the process and can find representation.

The court stated the region must post at least six copies of the paperwork at the campsite and they must personally serve the notice to at least 12 people living on the site and notify Waterloo Region Community Legal Services.

Waterloo Region Community Legal Services told CTV News they’re attempting to organize representation, but admit it’s a big job.

We’re certainly going to do best to represent any people who want legal representation,” said Shannon Down with Waterloo Region Community Legal Service. “We have limited resources. I will say that I think it’s really important that the people living here have the right to participate in someway whether it’s to self represent or it’s to have representation through legal counsel at court.”

In an emailed statement, the Region of Waterloo said they are following the direction of the court and connecting individuals at the site to community resources to understand the process.

“We are confident that all interested parties will have an opportunity to be heard through the court process,” the Region of Waterloo said in part.