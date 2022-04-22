Calls for porta-potties at growing homeless encampment in Kitchener

Residents of a growing homeless encampment in north Kitchener are calling on the Region of Waterloo for help addressing a lack of basic sanitation facilities at the site.

More than 30 tents now make up the improvised community at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street.

People who live there who spoke to CTV News say their top concern is they don’t have anywhere to use the bathroom.

Right now, residents have to go places like coffee shops or the soup kitchen across the street to relieve themselves, but often times those places are closed or have long lines.

They’re calling on the region to put up porta-potties at the encampment, but so far say they haven’t gotten any help.

Mark Ashley said it’s concerning when you read about the bacteria in human waste.

“They were going to bring us gravel over a month ago – what happened to that,” Ashley said. “Do we want to live in the mud? I don’t care for it thanks. It’s not healthy when I read about it, it’s not healthy at all.”

The Region of Waterloo did not immediately reply to request for comment.