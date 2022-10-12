Cleanup underway after fire rips through Kitchener encampment

Just over 24 hours after a fire ripped through a homeless encampment in Kitchener, work is underway to cleanup and rebuild.

Emergency crews were called to the camp at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday.

Smoke billowing from the large fire could be seen from kilometres away. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but not before they reduced a structure at the camp to rubble. No injuries were reported.

Encampment residents say the structure that burnt down was made of wood.

Fire crews say there were too many potential ignition sources to figure out exactly what sparked the fire, but some residents told CTV News the person inside the shelter was trying to stay warm.

“If you don’t have a heater or generator something like that running, the only thing you have is a fire,” said Terry Kann, who lives at the camp.

The region says it's working with Kitchener Fire to implement their fire prevention recommendations including the removal of debris, the installation of fencing and appropriate spacing between tents at the encampment. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)

On Wednesday, restoration companies and Region of Waterloo workers were at the site to clean up the rubble.

“We continue to work to support individuals at the encampment at 100 Victoria Street North under very challenging circumstances,” Region of Waterloo commissioner of community services Peter Sweeney said in a statement.

Sweeney says the region is working with Kitchener Fire to implement their fire prevention recommendations including the removal of debris, the installation of fencing and appropriate spacing between tents.

“The site at 100 Victoria Street North is unsafe and unsuited to an encampment. We continue to try to transition people off of the site and into safer shelter options, which is supported by our interim housing solutions plan,” Sweeney said.

Crews say clean up could take four to five days to complete.