KITCHENER -- New numbers released by Waterloo Regional Police show an increase in calls for aggressive behaviour, domestic violence and speeding.

Aggressive Behaviour

Most residents have adjusted to the new restrictions put into place to stop the spread of COVID-19 but police say some people have exhibited some bad behaviour.

Since March 17, a total of six people have been arrested for assault. In each of those cases the individual is accused of coughing or spitting in someone’s face, or acting aggressively.

One person has been issued a fine for failing to comply with an emergency order.

Here’s a breakdown of those incidents:

March 20: A woman was charged with assault and common nuisance (endangering a life) after she allegedly coughed on an elderly woman in a Cambridge drive-thru.

April 1: A 23-year-old man on Linden Road was charged with failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

April 4: A police officer was assaulted while trying to make an arrest. A male suspect is facing numerous charges including assault a peace officer.

April 4: A male has been charged with assault and mischief after he allegedly spit on a Tim Hortons employee in Waterloo because he was declined service in the drive-thru.

April 5: Police in Cambridge charged a woman with assault as a result of a domestic dispute stemming from a “COVID-19 argument/isolation.”

April 11: Police charged a man with two counts of assault after he allegedly got into a disagreement over a long lineup outside a Real Canadian Superstore in Kitchener.

April 14: Police were called to a Food Basics store in Cambridge after a man allegedly spit into the faces of two employees. He’s now been charged with two counts of assault.

Domestic Disputes/Violence

Waterloo Regional Police say they’ve received more domestic dispute calls but caution that the number of reports does not mean they’ve also had an increase in charges.

They say between April 19 and April 25 there were 132 calls for domestic disputes. That’s 32 more than the number reported during the same period last year.

In terms of charges, police say the overall number remains consistent from 2019 to 2020.

Aggressive Driving/Speeding

Waterloo Regional Police say they’ve laid more than 530 driving charges since April 17. The charges include violations of the Highway Traffic Act, Criminal Code, Cannabis Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

Of those charges, police say 108 were for stunt driving and seven were for impaired-related offences.

On Saturday, for example, they stopped three drivers who were going at least 50 km/h over the speed limit.

In an effort to curb aggressive driving, Waterloo Regional Police have partnered with the OPP on a road safety campaign called “Operation Overpass.”