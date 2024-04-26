KITCHENER
    • Police investigate Cambridge hit-and-run involving pedestrian

    WRPS could be seen in the area after the crash on April 26, 2024. (CTV News/Dave Pettitt) WRPS could be seen in the area after the crash on April 26, 2024. (CTV News/Dave Pettitt)
    Waterloo regional police is investigating a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian on Dunbar Road at Briarwood Drive in Cambridge.

    Police posted about the crash on social media just after 1 p.m. on Friday.

    Dunbar Road is closed in both directions as part of the investigation.

    Police are asking people to avoid the area.

    There is no word yet on the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries.

    More to come.

     

