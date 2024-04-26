KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crews respond to fire in Guelph

    Fire crews are seen outside the former Holiday Inn Express in Guelph on April 26, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Fire crews are seen outside the former Holiday Inn Express in Guelph on April 26, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
    One person has been taken to hospital after a fire in Guelph.

    As of 1 p.m. Friday, fire crews could be seen at the former Holiday Inn Express on Silvercreek Parkway North.

    In an email, police spokesperson Scott Tracey said one male was transported to hospital.

    The road was briefly closed but had reopened as of 12:34 p.m.

    More to come.

