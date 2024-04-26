Investigation into death of 32-year-old from Ohsweken

KITCHENER
    Police are continuing an investigation after a 32-year-old from Ohsweken was found dead on April 12.

    Police said the person was found dead at around 5:15 p.m. in the area but their identity is being withheld to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

    Starting Friday, there will be an increased police presence near 2nd Line and Chiefswood Road on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation territory, according to a news release from Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area taken between April 8 and April 12, is asked to contact OPP or Six Nations Police Service.

    CTV News asked Six Nations police and OPP if the death is suspicious but have not heard back by publication.

