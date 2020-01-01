Writer & Digital Content Producer

Jennifer K. Baker is a Writer and Digital Content Producer for CTV Kitchener. She joined the station in 2005 after completing her Bachelor of Journalism from Ryerson University. Jennifer has written, produced and edited video for television, including a number of RTDNA-winning newscasts. She’s reported on some of the region’s biggest news stories including Tori Stafford’s abduction and murder, the Kitchener house explosion and the local reponse to the COVID-19 crisis. Jennifer also has a post-graduate certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications from Conestoga College and speaks conversational French.