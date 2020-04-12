WATERLOO -- A woman has been charged with assault after she allegedly coughed on an elderly person while in a drive-thru line.

Regional Police originally received the report of the incident on March 20 at a Starbucks on Hespeler Road in Cambridge.

Police say the dispute started between two drivers in line for the drive-thru.

According to officials, a driver got out of their vehicle and approached the other driver's vehicle to confront them.

As this was happening, a woman reportedly stuck her head inside the driver's side window and coughed in the face of an elderly person before also coughing on the vehicle's handles.

A 42-year-old woman from Cambridge has been charged with assault and common nuisance endangering life.

This charge has not been proven in court.