Woman who allegedly coughed on elderly person in drive-thru charged with assault
WATERLOO -- A woman has been charged with assault after she allegedly coughed on an elderly person while in a drive-thru line.
Regional Police originally received the report of the incident on March 20 at a Starbucks on Hespeler Road in Cambridge.
Police say the dispute started between two drivers in line for the drive-thru.
According to officials, a driver got out of their vehicle and approached the other driver's vehicle to confront them.
As this was happening, a woman reportedly stuck her head inside the driver's side window and coughed in the face of an elderly person before also coughing on the vehicle's handles.
A 42-year-old woman from Cambridge has been charged with assault and common nuisance endangering life.
This charge has not been proven in court.