KITCHENER -- A 27-year-old man is facing assault charges after two altercations outside a Kitchener grocery store.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the Real Canadian Superstore on Highland Road West just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

They say there was a long lineup outside the store in accordance with physical distancing rules.

An altercation broke out between the 27-year-old man and two other people in line when shoppers were trying to walk around items of the man blocking the way, according to officials.

Police say there were a total of two incidents, which resulted in one person being pushed to the ground.

The man, who has not been identified, has been charged with two counts of assault.

The charges have not been proven in court. The man was held for a bail hearing.

Police say no one required medical attention as a result of the incident.

"We have seen an increase in aggressive behaviour since the COVID-19 pandemic," said Cst. Andre Johnson of WRPS.

Regional Police add that on March 20 an assault took place between two drivers at a Starbucks in Cambridge.

A third incident reported to police happened at a Tim Hortons on Westhill Drive in Waterloo. Police say a man attempted to spit on staff when he became upset about being denied service after trying to order in the drive-thru on foot.