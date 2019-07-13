

'Just not safe at all': Concern for right of way where LRT meets crosswalk

Some pedestrians are raising concerns over the King and Victoria Streets crosswalk in Kitchener that passes over the ION tracks. A resident says the LRT doesn’t stop to let people cross when they have the right of way.

Even though pedestrians have the walk symbol, the ION doesn't stop for them to finish crossing. In a statement to CTV Kitchener, the Region of Waterloo says it's aware of the issue.

‘I love my son’: Father of stab victim describes son as caring, loving

Carlos Carrillo says he got a call from his wife saying his son Jonathan, 21, was in the hospital with a stab wound on Sunday evening.

Police responded to the incident on Doon Village Road at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday. They believe it was a targeted incident.

Carrillo says that Jonathan was getting out of a taxi when he was stabbed and that the incident doesn’t fit his son.

Police watchdog lays charge against Guelph officer

Guelph Police officer Sgt. Rodney Cox has been charged by the Special Investigations Unit in connection to an on-duty incident. It happened around 3 a.m. on Feb. 4 on Carden Street.

“Outside the main entrance of the building, a GPS officer became involved in an interaction with a 45-year-old man unrelated to the incident being investigated,” an SIU press release reads in part.

The man ended up being arrested and taken to the police station. The press release indicates that the victim was then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Cox is scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom on July 23.

'Affronting and deplorable': Entire board of directors resigning from Brant Family and Children's Services over funding

The entire board of directors has announced it will resign from the Brant Family and Children's Services, but the ministry looking after its funding says it isn't for lack of trying on their part.

The move comes amid changes to funding brought about in June, and in the midst of "the worst opioid crisis in the province," a press release says.

"The Board takes (protecting children) very seriously and we believe that government underfunding has put the safety of our community’s vulnerable children at risk," Board of Directors President Paul Whittam said in part in a statement. "It is no longer possible to fulfill our mandate."

Man arrested in connection to sexual assault involving child

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault involving a young child. The incident reportedly happened in Kitchener on Wednesday around 8 a.m.

According to the report, a child was walking in the area of Westmount Road between Victoria Street and Highland Road when an unknown man inappropriately touched him.

The mother who reported the incident said it happened right in front of her.