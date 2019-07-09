

The Special Investigations Unit has charged a Guelph police officer in connection to an on-duty incident in February.

Sgt. Rodney Cox, a 13-year member of the service, is charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Feb. 4 at an address on Carden Street.

“Outside the main entrance of the building, a GPS officer became involved in an interaction with a 45-year-old man unrelated to the incident being investigated,” an SIU press release reads in part.

The man ended up being arrested and taken to the police station.

The press release indicates that the victim was then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Through its investigation, Cox was charged. He’s scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom on July 23.

Guelph police say that he has been reassigned to administrative duties in the meantime.

The service’s professional standards branch is also set to conduct its own review.