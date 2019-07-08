

CTV Kitchener





A man says he’s in shock after learning that his son was stabbed late Sunday evening.

Carlos Carrillo says he got a call from his wife saying his son Jonathan, 21, was in the hospital with a stab wound.

“Wounds into his stomach and his bowels, the doctor said,” Carrillo recounts. “But he’s in good condition now, he’s fighting.”

Police responded to the incident on Doon Village Road at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Carlos Carrillo says the stabbing doesn't fit his son.

“He’s a good kid; I have no complaints from him. He’s not violent, he’s a caring, loving kid,” he says. “I love my son. My only son.”

Carrillo says that Jonathan was getting out of a taxi when he was stabbed.

Police believe that this was a targeted incident, but encourage the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

A neighbour, who didn’t want to appear on camera, says their 14-year-old daughter heard a man outside screaming in pain. The family phoned 911 and ran out to apply pressure to his wound until paramedics arrived.

Regional police are still investigating, canvassing the area and taking witness statements. They have not confirmed the identity of the victim or the injuries he sustained.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.