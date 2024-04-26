Construction worker in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Cambridge: WRPS
A 57-year-old male construction worker was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after police say he was hit by a driver who did not remain at the scene.The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said the crash happened on Dunbar Road at Briarwood Drive in Cambridge.
Police first posted about the crash on social media at around 1 p.m. Friday.
Dunbar Road is closed in both directions as part of the investigation.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
At around 3 p.m., police said the driver was located and taken into police custody.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.
The investigation is ongoing.
