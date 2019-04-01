

Brant County says they reached a “critical level” of suspected opioid-related deaths and overdoses this past weekend.

The county issued a public safety alert saying “the number of overdoses are more than double of those during the same period for 2018.”

Brantford Police responded to six overdoses – three of them fatal -- over a 48 hour period between Friday and Sunday.

Two people overdosed Friday afternoon and later that night a 34-year-old man died from an overdose. Then early the next morning, a man in his 40’s was taken to hospital after he used fentanyl. A 45-year-old man was found dead in the downtown core Saturday, followed by the death of a 55-year-old man on Sunday.

Police suspect fentanyl was a contributing factor in all of the deaths.

Brantford isn’t the only city expressing concerns over the number of drug overdoses.

Woodstock has also issued a warning about the high number of fentanyl overdoses in the city.

Between Friday and Saturday night officers responded to a total of six overdoses.

Police believe there is a new type of fentanyl circulating in the area, which has been described as green, blue or purple.