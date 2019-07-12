

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a sexual assault involving a young child.

Police received a report of the incident that occurred in the area of Westmount Road between Victoria Street and Highland Road on Wednesday around 8 p.m.

According to a report, a child was walking on the sidewalk when he was inappropriately touched by an unknown man.

The man arrested in connection to the incident has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who came forward with information in connection to this investigation,” said Bryan Larkin, WRPS Chief of Police. “Incidents such as this are taken very seriously by our police and we have a dedicated team of investigators who continue to work diligently to provide closure to these types of investigations. I am proud of their ongoing work to ensure the safety of this community.”

The mother of the boy who reported the sexual assault said it happened right in front of her.

She says she was walking with her kids when a trio of men passed them.

She noticed one of them looking at her daughter and when she turned back, she says the man had grabbed her son's private parts.

The boy's mom was able to take a photo of the man. She says she told him she was going to report him to police, which is when she says he responded, "I like kids."