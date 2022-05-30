2022 Timeline: Gun crimes in Waterloo Region

The following is a list of firearm-related incidents reported by Waterloo regional police in 2022.

Incidents where the gun involved was confirmed to be a BB gun, airsoft gun or replica are not included.

This list is ongoing and will be updated.

May 29: Residents in Kitchener’s Park Street and Glasgow Street area are awoken by gunshots. A witness tells CTV News they saw two people, one of them was wearing a black ski mask. After the gun was fired they sped off in car, the witness says. No injuries are reported.

May 25: A store in Conestoga Mall in Waterloo is robbed at gunpoint. No one is injured. Police initially say they’re looking for three men. Two teens are arrested the next day. Police say a 9 mm handgun is found inside their vehicle at the time of arrest. No details are released about the third suspect.

May 23: Shots are fired at McLennan Park in Kitchener as a group of people set off fireworks on Victoria Day. Police say a short time later a second set of shots is fired at a home in the nearby area of Windflower Drive and Windflower Crescent in Kitchener, damaging a wall and a couch.

May 21: A Cambridge man is arrested and charged after allegedly brandishing a firearm during a dispute in the area of Elgin Street North and Alison Avenue.

March 20: Police receive reports of a passenger in a vehicle in the King Street East and Frederick Street area of Kitchener displaying a handgun.

March 19: Multiple people in Kitchener’s West Avenue and Homewood Avenue area are awoken by the sound of a gunshot. Police find a single 9 mm brass casing on the road. No injuries are reported

In a separate incident, police say a man is assaulted with a gun in the King Street East and Fairway Road North area of Kitchener.

Feb. 20: A 46-year-old man is shot and killed in the area of Cedar Street in Cambridge. Police arrest a 17-year-old boy four days later and charge him with first-degree murder.

Jan. 18: Police investigate reports of property damage in the area of Paulander Drive and Lawrence Avenue in Kitchener. Investigation determines damage to the front door of a home was caused by a bullet. No injuries are reported.

Jan. 15: A man with a gun enters a Cambridge gas station and makes off with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries are reported.