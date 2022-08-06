One injured, shooting under investigation in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting they say resulted in one person getting hurt.

Officers were called to the scene in the area of Larch and Hickory Streets in Waterloo around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 21-year-old Waterloo man was reportedly found with gunshot wounds. He was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

A heavy police presence is expected in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.