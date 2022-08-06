One injured, shooting under investigation in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police on scene of a shooting investigation on Larch Street in Waterloo. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) (Aug. 6, 2022) Waterloo regional police on scene of a shooting investigation on Larch Street in Waterloo. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) (Aug. 6, 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver