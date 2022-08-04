Waterloo man charged after police seize guns, Tasers and crossbows

A 34-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested and charged after police seized multiple weapons including guns, Tasers and crossbows.

In a media release, Waterloo regional police said officers executed a search warrant in the area of Milford Avenue and Tamarack Drive in Waterloo on Wednesday.

Police seized a loaded handgun, a 22 cal. rifle, Tasers, a ballistic vest, replica firearms, crossbows and edged weapons.

The 34-year-old Waterloo man is charged with: