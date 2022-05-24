Evidence of gunfire found at Kitchener's McLennan Park

A report of gunfire has triggered a police investigation in the area of Windflower Crescent and Windflower Drive in Kitchener.

In an email, Waterloo regional police said the incident is believed to have occurred Monday night and reportedly resulted in damage to a home in the area.

Earlier on Tuesday, police told people to avoid nearby McLennan Park as officers investigated.

As of 5 p.m., the park had fully re-opened.

Police said officers found evidence a firearm had been discharged at the location.

The investigation is ongoing and both locations have been processed as evidence.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

No injuries have been reported.