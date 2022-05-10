Late night gunshots reported in downtown Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are looking into reports of gunshots in downtown Kitchener.
Just after midnight on Tuesday, police tweeted that they had received multiple reports of gunshot in the area of Charles, Queen, and Ontario streets.
We have received multiple reports of gunshots in Kitchener around
-Charles Street
-Queen Street
-Ontario Street
Several males were observed fleeing the area. There will be an increased police presence.
No reported injuries at this time.
More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/9ZSVNkbfuK
There were also reports of several males fleeing the area.
WRPS says there will be an increase police presence in the area, but around 7 a.m. Tuesday, no cop cars could be seen on the streets.
No injuries were reported.
