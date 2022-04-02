Regional police investigating reported shooting in south end of Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported shooting in Kitchener's south end Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene in the area of Doon Village Road between Homer Watson Boulevard and Millwood Crescent around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the occupants of a vehicle fired at another vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as two Black men around 20 years old wearing all dark clothing who fled the area in a dark blue pickup truck.

Police believe the incident was targetted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service or place an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers.

On Saturday morning, police shut down part of Homer Watson Boulevard over Hwy. 401 for an investigation, but reopened the stretch around 10:30 a.m.

Officials say this closure was not related to the shooting, but was in response to reports of a deceased male. They add that the death is not considered suspicious.