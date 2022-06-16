Gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morning

Waterloo regional police are investigating in the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener, after multiple gunshots were fired early Thursday morning.

Police said the incident is believed to have happened around 12:30 a.m. A few hours later, more gunshots were reported in another in the southend of the city.

CTV News learned one of the gunshots in the Belmont Avenue shooting struck a sedan parked on a residential property.

The owner of the vehicle, who did not want to be named, told CTV News he heard four gunshots outside his door around 12:30 a.m., and saw a heavy-set man running down his driveway while a white SUV turned onto Belmont Avenue West toward Victoria Street and sped away.

The witness said he believed it was a targeted shooting, and saw the man drop an article of clothing and a pair of flip flop sandals while running away.

As of 12:30 p.m. a section of Belmont Avenue West was closed to traffic for the investigation. Portions of the residence involved and a parking lot on the other side of the street were taped-off by police.

Nearby resident Edmond Bestarache said he heard the gunshots as they happened, and the incident makes him question if he wants to continue living in the area.

“I heard ‘boom, boom, boom’, I thought it was fireworks. Then all of a sudden I hear a ‘ching’ and I go ‘wow, that’s not a firework,” Bestarache said. “I’m thinking about going to New Brunswick anyway in a couple years, but it might be sooner, if you catch my drift. It’s a scary neighbourhood.

It’s one of two shootings in the city reported in the space of a few hours. Police tweeted they were on scene investigating another report of gunshots in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive at 5:39 a.m. Thursday.

Police said no injuries have been reported as a result of either incident.