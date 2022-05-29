Police looking for suspect after shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Kitchener.

In a tweet posted just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, police said officers were in the area of Park Street and Glasgow Street in Kitchener for reports of gunshots.

An hour later, police tweeted investigators had confirmed that a shooting occurred in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Multiple police vehicles are seen on Gildner Street in Kitchener on May 29, 2022. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

A resident of the area who spoke to CTV News on camera but did not want to be named called the incident “a little unnerving.”

“It’s shocking to hear about gunfire on the street,” he said, adding he’d lived there for 13 years. “We haven’t heard anything like that before.”

“The fact that there’s such a heavy police presence suggests that there’s an appropriate response,” he said. “And I would hope that would be enough to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Police said the suspect fled the area in a silver or grey Toyota car.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

(Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)