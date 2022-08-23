Man shot in Kitchener: police
Waterloo regional police say one person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
In a tweet posted just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said they believe two men met in the area of Woodland Cemetery and one was shot.
Police believe the shooting was targeted.
Officers initially responded to a call for service in the area of King Street East and Fairway Road South before the investigation led them to the cemetery.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
