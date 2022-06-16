Multiple shots fired at vehicle in south Kitchener: police

Waterloo regional police say multiple shots were fired at a vehicle near Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener Thursday morning.

In a tweeted posted at 5:39 a.m., police warned the public there would be a heavy officer presence in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive for the investigation. No injuries were reported.

Police said the incident appeared to be targeted.

When CTV News cameras arrived around 8 a.m., police tape could be seen surrounding a small playground in the area.

One resident who lives nearby who didn’t want to appear on camera told CTV News there's a public walkway in the area that a lot of people use.

She said there has been a lot of police activity in the neighbourhood recently and doesn't feel safe letting her kids play outside.

The incident in one of two Thursday morning shootings in Kitchener under investigation by police.

In both incidents, no injuries have been reported.

Police said they’re looking to see if the two shootings are connected. They say they will be canvassing both neighbourhoods and a drone will be flying over both locations.