KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Warbirds will be flying over cenotaphs in Waterloo Region and Guelph on Remembrance Day in honour of those who serve and have served Canada.

"On this solemn occasion, Waterloo Warbirds thanks all those who have memories of friends and loved ones in the services and all who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country," a message from the organization read in part.

"Our thoughts will be with you, and with them, this Wednesday morning."

There will be two flyovers on Wednesday, with the planes scheduled to be in the air between 10:35 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

The first flight will pass over all nine cenotaphs in Elmira, Waterloo, Kitchener, New Hamburg, Ayr, Galt, Preston, Hespeler and Guelph.

That fleet will consist of a CT-133 Silver Star, an MiG-15 and an Aero Vodochody L-29. They'll take off by 10:40 a.m. and will be above the cenotaphs between 10:45 and 11:15 a.m.

The second flight, called Honour Flight 2, will be done by Second World War-era Harvard Mk IIb. It will fly over four major cemeteries that are home to significant war memorials and buried service members.

Between 10:35 a.m. and 11:05 a.m., the aircraft will be above Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodland Cemetery, Mount View Cemetery and Woodlawn Cemetery.

Those interested in seeing the Warbirds are asked to do so safely from near one of the locations mentioned above. The public is asked not to come to the Region of Waterloo International Airport because of COVID-19 restrictions.